LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 162.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,475 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,970 shares in the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 172,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,795,000 after purchasing an additional 38,399 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.04. The stock had a trading volume of 604,533 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.93. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be paid a $0.0937 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

