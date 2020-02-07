LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 100 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,290 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after buying an additional 207,380 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,515,747 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $443,828,000 after buying an additional 61,622 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,923,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,158,000 after buying an additional 129,781 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of 3M by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,328,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $234,309,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares during the period. 66.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group cut shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.92.

MMM stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,183,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,454,859. The firm has a market cap of $93.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.41. 3M Co has a 12 month low of $150.58 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.30.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 51.39% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 63.30%.

In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $278,956.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,419 shares of company stock worth $2,857,383. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

