Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Hits New 12-Month High at $95.44

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $95.44 and last traded at $95.44, with a volume of 10120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $94.15.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAMR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,464,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,253,000 after buying an additional 170,843 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,689,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,794,000 after buying an additional 384,308 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 366,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,695,000 after buying an additional 140,739 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 5.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,295,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 266,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,746,000 after buying an additional 50,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

