Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by MAI Capital Management

MAI Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 781,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $67,256,000 after buying an additional 17,719 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.86.

In other news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $552,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 18,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.01 per share, with a total value of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,668 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $93.17 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $94.46. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.57.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

