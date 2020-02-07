Lannett Company, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share (NYSE:LCI)

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lannett in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Lannett’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.73 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of Lannett stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $8.64. The stock had a trading volume of 6,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Lannett has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $15.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.52. The stock has a market cap of $348.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.33 and a beta of 2.24.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $136.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.60 million. Lannett had a positive return on equity of 18.67% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business’s revenue was down 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lannett by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,020,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,421,000 after purchasing an additional 218,778 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lannett by 33.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,689,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after buying an additional 678,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lannett by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,296,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 48,832 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Lannett by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 859,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 137,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lannett by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 450,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the period.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

