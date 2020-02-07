Largo Resources (OTCMKTS:LGORF) Shares Down 5.6%

Shares of Largo Resources Ltd (OTCMKTS:LGORF) were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.74 and last traded at $0.74, approximately 533,443 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 204% from the average daily volume of 175,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LGORF shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.20 target price on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Largo Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.99.

Largo Resources Ltd., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mining and exploration properties located in Brazil and Canada. It primarily explores for vanadium, iron, tungsten, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds 99.94% in the Maracás Menchen Mine covering an area of 17,690 hectares located in the eastern Bahia State of Brazil.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.