LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Getting Very Positive Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) has trended very positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. LATAM Airlines Group earned a media sentiment score of 3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the transportation company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted LATAM Airlines Group’s analysis:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LTM shares. Itau Unibanco raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. BBA Icatu Securities raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of LATAM Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. LATAM Airlines Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

LTM traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.13. 26,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,023. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. LATAM Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $12.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.84 and a beta of 1.26.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). LATAM Airlines Group had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

