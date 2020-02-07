LBT Innovations (ASX:LBT) Shares Up 3.3%

Shares of LBT Innovations Limited (ASX:LBT) shot up 3.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as A$0.16 ($0.11) and last traded at A$0.16 ($0.11), 216,795 shares were traded during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$0.15 ($0.11).

The company has a market cap of $36.51 million and a PE ratio of -7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 11.85, a current ratio of 11.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is A$0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$0.14.

LBT Innovations Company Profile (ASX:LBT)

LBT Innovations Limited engages in the research and development of technologies for the healthcare and laboratory supply markets in Australia, Switzerland, and the United States. It offers MICROSTREAK, an automated culture-plate streaking and inoculation system; and APAS, a platform technology for the automation of culture-plate screening and interpretation.

