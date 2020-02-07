LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Receives Buy Rating from Barrington Research

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. First Analysis cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Lake Street Capital upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

NASDAQ:LMAT traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.12. The stock had a trading volume of 19,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,533. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.24. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $38.64. The stock has a market cap of $732.48 million, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.23.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 11,182 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $391,481.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 184,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,443,730.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 121,159 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total value of $4,232,083.87. Insiders have sold 332,239 shares of company stock valued at $11,824,710 in the last three months. 19.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,174,000 after purchasing an additional 399,120 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,333,000 after acquiring an additional 173,214 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 536,199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,327,000 after acquiring an additional 149,642 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 151.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 122,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,612,000. 79.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

