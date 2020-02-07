LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-$0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.5-$31.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.49 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.90-0.98 EPS.

LMAT stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 82,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,518. The company has a market capitalization of $727.47 million, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.24. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $38.64.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. First Analysis cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.25.

In related news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 64,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total transaction of $2,324,736.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,878 shares in the company, valued at $7,602,182.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 121,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $4,232,083.87. Insiders sold 348,290 shares of company stock worth $12,362,900 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

