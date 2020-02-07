LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14-$0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.5-$31.7 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $31.49 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.90-0.98 EPS.
LMAT stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.39. The company had a trading volume of 82,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,518. The company has a market capitalization of $727.47 million, a PE ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.42 and a 200 day moving average of $34.24. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $23.25 and a 12 month high of $38.64.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LMAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. First Analysis cut shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research restated an outperform rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.25.
LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile
LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.
See Also: Commodities
Receive News & Ratings for LeMaitre Vascular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeMaitre Vascular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.