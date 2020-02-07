Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.30-11.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.924-4.075 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.98 billion.Lennox International also updated its FY20 guidance to $11.30-$11.90 EPS.

NYSE:LII traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $238.56. 63,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,692. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.12. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a 12 month low of $227.55 and a 12 month high of $298.49.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.45. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.58 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 202.30% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lennox International will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lennox International from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays set a $285.00 price target on Lennox International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group started coverage on Lennox International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a sell rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Lennox International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $242.36.

In other Lennox International news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.03, for a total value of $253,030.00. Also, EVP Terry L. Johnston sold 978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.73, for a total transaction of $252,059.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,288.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,978 shares of company stock worth $2,511,699. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

