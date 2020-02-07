Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The construction company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.58 million. Lennox International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 202.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Lennox International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 11.30-11.90 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $11.30-$11.90 EPS.

LII traded down $2.08 on Friday, hitting $235.36. 32,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,692. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 22.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.88. Lennox International has a twelve month low of $227.55 and a twelve month high of $298.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $242.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.52%.

In other news, CFO Joseph William Reitmeier sold 4,646 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.40, for a total value of $1,163,358.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,382.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total value of $38,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,703.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,978 shares of company stock worth $2,511,699. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LII. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays set a $285.00 target price on Lennox International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennox International in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Lennox International from $255.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lennox International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.36.

About Lennox International

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

