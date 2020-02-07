LEOcoin (LEO) Price Hits $0.0017 on Top Exchanges

LEOcoin (CURRENCY:LEO) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. LEOcoin has a total market cap of $436,372.00 and $5,534.00 worth of LEOcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LEOcoin has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. One LEOcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, Bit-Z, LEOxChange and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9,752.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.28 or 0.02236942 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.48 or 0.04452584 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $73.40 or 0.00752225 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $79.89 or 0.00818765 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00118073 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009363 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00026375 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $68.06 or 0.00697464 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About LEOcoin

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ScryptJane hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. LEOcoin’s total supply is 260,280,359 coins and its circulating supply is 259,946,808 coins. LEOcoin’s official website is www.leocoin.org . The Reddit community for LEOcoin is /r/leocoinorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LEOcoin’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LEOcoin

LEOcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, C-CEX, Bit-Z, TOPBTC and LEOxChange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEOcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEOcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEOcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

