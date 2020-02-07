LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives $83.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.70.

LGIH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

In other LGI Homes news, Director Ryan Edone sold 1,500 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total value of $110,175.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,781.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $662,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,249,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in LGI Homes by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 3,365.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 269,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,480,000 after purchasing an additional 262,021 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in LGI Homes by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its stake in LGI Homes by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 71,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in LGI Homes by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 456,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,036,000 after buying an additional 312,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH opened at $87.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 14.90. LGI Homes has a 52-week low of $52.16 and a 52-week high of $89.90.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.83 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 22.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.