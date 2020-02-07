Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 9,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,029,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C alerts:

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

LSXMK stock opened at $49.20 on Friday. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a one year low of $35.43 and a one year high of $50.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary, Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and streaming services through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment, as well as online.

Further Reading: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.