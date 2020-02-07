Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on LNC. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lincoln National from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

Lincoln National stock opened at $59.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.44. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $50.81 and a 52 week high of $67.52.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 10.10%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.15 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 42.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.3% in the third quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 95,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,784,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 50.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

