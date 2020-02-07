LINKA (LINKA) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $360,003.00

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 7th. One LINKA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a total market cap of $7.17 million and approximately $360,003.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded 31.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00039867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $577.17 or 0.05919009 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005243 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 118.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00024266 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00129633 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00038441 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003153 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a token. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 tokens. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

Buying and Selling LINKA

