Liquidity Network Trading Up 12.4% Over Last Week (LQD)

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. Liquidity Network has a total market cap of $665,967.00 and approximately $53,376.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar. One Liquidity Network token can currently be bought for $0.0125 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $295.75 or 0.03033266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00210850 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00029585 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00132119 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Liquidity Network Profile

Liquidity Network’s launch date was November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network

Liquidity Network Token Trading

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

