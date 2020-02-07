Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Cut to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithium Americas from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st.

LAC traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.14. The stock had a trading volume of 449,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,519. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $392.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.30. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $4.89.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Lithium Americas had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 835.26%. The business had revenue of $1.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 34.6% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 31.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 2.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 277.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 14,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

