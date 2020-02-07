LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Shares Up 7.3% on Strong Earnings

LiveRamp Holdings (NYSE:RAMP) shot up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $46.46 and last traded at $44.44, 2,047,686 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 213% from the average session volume of 654,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.40.

The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.47. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 280.55%. The company had revenue of $102.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RAMP. First Analysis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LiveRamp from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. LiveRamp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

In other news, Director Clark M. Kokich sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $46,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,903.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider James F. Arra sold 14,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $728,449.91. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 160,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,195.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,737 shares of company stock worth $867,200. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RAMP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,923,000 after acquiring an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 964,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,830,000 after buying an additional 311,058 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,010,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,351,000 after buying an additional 141,975 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in LiveRamp by 684.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after buying an additional 74,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in LiveRamp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,608,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.24.

About LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc provides identity and data connectivity for powering exceptional customer experiences. The company offers IdentityLink, an identity resolution platform that connects people, data, and devices across the physical and digital world, powering privacy-compliant, people-based marketing that allows consumers to better connect with the brands and products they love.

