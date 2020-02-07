Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a GBX 62 ($0.82) target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

LLOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 56 ($0.74) to GBX 54 ($0.71) and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 88 ($1.16) to GBX 78 ($1.03) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Redburn Partners cut Lloyds Banking Group to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 62 ($0.82) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 66.67 ($0.88).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 56.39 ($0.74) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $39.62 billion and a PE ratio of 20.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 60.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a 12 month high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97).

In related news, insider Sara V. Weller acquired 32,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, for a total transaction of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total transaction of £630,000 ($828,729.28).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

See Also: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.