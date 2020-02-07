Logistec (TSE:LGT.B) Shares Down 2.9%

Logistec Co. (TSE:LGT.B)’s stock price fell 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$36.91 and last traded at C$36.91, 1,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 82% from the average session volume of 964 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$39.43 and a 200-day moving average of C$39.94. The firm has a market cap of $202.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55.

About Logistec (TSE:LGT.B)

Logistec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cargo handling and other services to marine, industrial, and municipal customers in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Marine Services and Environmental Services. The Marine Services segment provides specialized cargo handling services, which include container, bulk, breakbulk, and general and project cargo, as well as other services through the operation of 61 terminals in 37 ports in eastern North America.

