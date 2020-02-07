LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys 431 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,850,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,599,286,000 after purchasing an additional 703,830 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth approximately $31,197,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,335,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in Ball by 205.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 519,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,840,000 after purchasing an additional 349,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ball by 62.4% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 889,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,781,000 after purchasing an additional 341,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Shares of Ball stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $82.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 47.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.62.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Ball’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

In related news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 6,782 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $429,843.16. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,508,853.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 9,382 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $596,226.10. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,055 shares of company stock worth $4,343,836. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Monday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.39.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Recommended Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.