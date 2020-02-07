LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $756,000 Position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 115.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 67.3% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 36.5% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.90.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $74.03 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington has a one year low of $67.97 and a one year high of $81.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.16 and its 200 day moving average is $74.41. The firm has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 0.94.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CFO Bradley S. Powell sold 17,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.15, for a total value of $1,322,268.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

