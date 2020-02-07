LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $802,000 Stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 72.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,845 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Concho Resources were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Concho Resources by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 815 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Concho Resources by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,443 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Concho Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $404,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Concho Resources from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Concho Resources from $141.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Concho Resources from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Concho Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Concho Resources from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.30.

NYSE:CXO opened at $80.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.46. Concho Resources Inc has a twelve month low of $61.37 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

About Concho Resources

Concho Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. Its operations include Delaware Basin, and Midland Basin. The company was founded on February 22, 2006 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

