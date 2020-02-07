LS Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WAT. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth $51,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth $52,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth $70,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Waters in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.38.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.97, for a total transaction of $246,830.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,510 shares in the company, valued at $15,207,164.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.67, for a total transaction of $1,218,875.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,942,548.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,863 over the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WAT opened at $220.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Waters Co. has a 1-year low of $199.11 and a 1-year high of $255.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.30.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $716.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.34 million. Waters had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 172.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

