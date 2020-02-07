LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

LSB Industries (NYSE:LXU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSB Industries, Inc., is a diversified holding company involved in manufacturing operations through its subsidiaries. It manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. The company operates through Chemical Business which manufactures and sells nitrogen based chemical products including high purity and commercial grade anhydrous ammonia, industrial and fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate, urea ammonium nitrate, nitric acids in various concentrations, nitrogen solutions, diesel exhaust fluid and various other products. It’s Engineered Products Business markets a proprietary line of precision metal working machine tools and industrial performance solutions to customers worldwide. The company owns and operates facilities in Cherokee, Alabama, El Dorado, Arkansas and Pryor, Oklahoma, and operates a facility within a global chemical company’s complex in Baytown, TX. LSB’s products are sold through distributors and directly to end customers throughout the United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut LSB Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of LXU stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. LSB Industries has a 52-week low of $2.80 and a 52-week high of $7.85.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSB Industries Company Profile

LSB Industries, Inc manufactures and sells chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets in the United States. It provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

