LSI Industries, Inc. (LYTS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 on February 26th

LSI Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

LSI Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 80.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect LSI Industries to earn $0.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.1%.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LYTS opened at $6.88 on Friday. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $173.87 million, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $82.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.