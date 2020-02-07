LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. LSI Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $82.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.00 million.

NASDAQ:LYTS traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $6.88. 219,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,075. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $169.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.00%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

