LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. LSI Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.16% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The business had revenue of $82.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.00 million.
NASDAQ:LYTS traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $6.88. 219,766 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,075. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.43. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company has a market cap of $169.95 million, a P/E ratio of -12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.45.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.00%.
About LSI Industries
LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.
