Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

LL has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut Lumber Liquidators from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut Lumber Liquidators from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Loop Capital cut Lumber Liquidators from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.60.

Lumber Liquidators stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.80. 1,090,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,144,784. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $225.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.51, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.00. Lumber Liquidators has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $14.44.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $263.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.01 million. Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,165,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,382,000 after purchasing an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 860,411 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,406,000 after acquiring an additional 41,418 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 558,554 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,457,000 after acquiring an additional 54,228 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,048 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 23,240 shares during the last quarter. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

