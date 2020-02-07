Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its price target upped by Craig Hallum from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Lumentum from an overweight rating to an equal rating and upped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a positive rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $87.84.

Get Lumentum alerts:

Shares of LITE traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $88.34. 2,037,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,654,821. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,104.11, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.14 and its 200-day moving average is $65.10. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $40.28 and a 52 week high of $89.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 6.19.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $457.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.18 million. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian Lillie sold 3,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $256,903.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,677,387. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $507,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,648 shares of company stock valued at $6,172,911. 0.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 73,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 18,566 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 466.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.