Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $400-425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.00 million.Lumentum also updated its Q3 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.00-1.17 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LITE. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $77.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group cut Lumentum from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $87.84.

LITE stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,641,759. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Lumentum has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $89.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,095.49, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. Lumentum had a positive return on equity of 20.63% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lumentum will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lumentum news, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $58,095.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $507,566.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,648 shares of company stock worth $6,172,911. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

