Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.94

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.94 and traded as high as $7.55. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $7.51, with a volume of 1,445,017 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LUN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.70 to C$8.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Lundin Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$9.16.

Get Lundin Mining alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.94. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a PE ratio of 55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Mikael Schauman sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.90, for a total value of C$347,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$331,800. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total transaction of C$149,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$753,460.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Lundin Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lundin Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.