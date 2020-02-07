Lupaka Gold (CVE:LPK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Lupaka Gold Corp (CVE:LPK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 125000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and a PE ratio of -0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02.

About Lupaka Gold (CVE:LPK)

Lupaka Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Peru. It holds interests in the Invicta gold project located in the Lima Region of central Peru. The company was formerly known as Kcrok Enterprises Ltd. and changed its name to Lupaka Gold Corp.

Further Reading: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Lupaka Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lupaka Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.