LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.79.

LYB stock opened at $83.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average of $86.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $8.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,157,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,189,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,699,000 after buying an additional 177,400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,066,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,729,000 after purchasing an additional 156,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

