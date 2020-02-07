LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)‘s stock had its “positive” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $90.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.94% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $93.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.79.
LYB stock opened at $83.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.29 and a 200-day moving average of $86.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $68.61 and a 12-month high of $98.91.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,157,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,189,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 123.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,767 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,699,000 after buying an additional 177,400 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,066,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 314,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,729,000 after purchasing an additional 156,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.41% of the company’s stock.
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.
