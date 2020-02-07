M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MHO. TheStreet cut shares of M/I Homes from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of M/I Homes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. M/I Homes has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.67.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

MHO opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $742.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.06 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that M/I Homes will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,851,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,831,000 after buying an additional 41,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 33,670 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 199,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 662.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 219,426 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.