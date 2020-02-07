M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Cut to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MHO. TheStreet cut shares of M/I Homes from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of M/I Homes from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of M/I Homes from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. M/I Homes has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.67.
MHO opened at $43.24 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. M/I Homes has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $48.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.02.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in M/I Homes by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,851,131 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,831,000 after buying an additional 41,860 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 995,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,168,000 after acquiring an additional 33,670 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after acquiring an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 99.9% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 399,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,714,000 after acquiring an additional 199,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 662.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 219,426 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
Further Reading: Dividend Achievers
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.