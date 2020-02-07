M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $742.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.06 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.78%. M/I Homes’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share.

Shares of MHO stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.24. The company had a trading volume of 514,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,588. M/I Homes has a 12-month low of $25.00 and a 12-month high of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 5.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average of $39.96.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

MHO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities upgraded M/I Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut M/I Homes from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded M/I Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of M/I Homes from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Maryland, Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Midwest Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.