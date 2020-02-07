Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $241.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. Macerich had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Macerich updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 3.40-3.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.40-3.50 EPS.

Shares of MAC traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.92. 3,428,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,012. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.26. Macerich has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $44.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.04%. Macerich’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on MAC. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Macerich from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

In other news, Director Steve Hash acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.44 per share, for a total transaction of $264,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,812.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 1,500 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.70, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,114.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

