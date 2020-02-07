Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Corp (NYSE:MIC) by 59.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,285 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Macquarie Infrastructure were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,200,612 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,482 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,090,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,046,000 after acquiring an additional 137,361 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 309,315 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,209,000 after acquiring an additional 82,494 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 29,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 48,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MIC traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.18. The company had a trading volume of 26,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.42. Macquarie Infrastructure Corp has a one year low of $36.58 and a one year high of $45.93.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MIC. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Macquarie Infrastructure to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Macquarie Infrastructure and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

Macquarie Infrastructure Profile

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of businesses that provide services to other businesses, government agencies, and individuals. It operates through: International-Matex Tank Terminals (IMTT), Atlantic Aviation, and MIC Hawaii segments. The IMTT segment offers bulk liquid storage, handling, and other services for petroleum products, specialty chemicals, renewable fuels, and vegetable and tropical oils through a network of 19 terminals, including 17 in the United States and 2 in Canada.

