Magna International (TSE:MG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $69.34

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.34 and traded as low as $68.24. Magna International shares last traded at $68.57, with a volume of 612,244 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion and a PE ratio of 12.42.

Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.82 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.1899998 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Vincent Joseph Galifi sold 114,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.26, for a total transaction of C$8,531,899.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$16,057,643.75. Also, Director Donald James Walker sold 14,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$73.80, for a total transaction of C$1,055,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$89,694,675. In the last three months, insiders sold 194,000 shares of company stock valued at $14,357,646.

About Magna International (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

