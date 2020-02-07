Magna International (TSE:MG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $69.34

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $69.34 and traded as low as $68.24. Magna International shares last traded at $68.57, with a volume of 612,244 shares trading hands.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$69.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.80, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion and a PE ratio of 12.42.
Magna International (TSE:MG) (NYSE:MGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported C$1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.82 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 7.1899998 earnings per share for the current year.
About Magna International (TSE:MG)
Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.
