MAI Capital Management Acquires 3,981 Shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 85.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Windsor Group LTD lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 65,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

In related news, SVP Myles O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,850,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 10,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $1,208,172.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,210,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,247,974,656. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,609,583 shares of company stock valued at $206,725,942. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eli Lilly And Co from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.36.

Shares of LLY opened at $147.30 on Friday. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1 year low of $101.36 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.72. The stock has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.21.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.21. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 188.01% and a net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly And Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.72%.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Recommended Story: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.