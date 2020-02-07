MAI Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

MAI Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in PVH were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PVH by 78.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,404 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $77,590,000 after purchasing an additional 386,483 shares during the period. Community Trust & Investment Co. acquired a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $10,401,000. PointState Capital LP acquired a new position in PVH during the 3rd quarter worth $8,576,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in PVH by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,405 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,839,000 after purchasing an additional 59,559 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in PVH by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 104,931 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PVH. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of PVH from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of PVH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. PVH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.65.

NYSE:PVH opened at $88.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. PVH Corp has a 52-week low of $67.41 and a 52-week high of $134.24.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 6.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp will post 9.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

