MAI Capital Management Grows Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,516 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,118,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,227 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,697,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $551,547,000 after buying an additional 13,801 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,203,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $350,633,000 after buying an additional 37,955 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 945,619 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $307,203,000 after buying an additional 52,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 721,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $210,006,000 after buying an additional 6,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $332.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.90 and a twelve month high of $342.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.87.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

