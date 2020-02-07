MAI Capital Management Has $914,000 Holdings in Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI)

MAI Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Sun Communities Inc (NYSE:SUI) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. CWM LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 28.3% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 59.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Brian M. Hermelin bought 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $148.48 per share, with a total value of $149,964.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,227,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary A. Shiffman sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $18,285,000.00. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sun Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st.

Shares of SUI opened at $159.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.46, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.23. Sun Communities Inc has a one year low of $109.00 and a one year high of $166.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 65.50%.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2019, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 379 communities comprising over 132,000 developed sites in 31 states and Ontario, Canada.

