MAI Capital Management Invests $997,000 in NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,250 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. XR Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter worth $532,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in NetEase by 8.7% in the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 15,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter worth $51,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter worth $8,502,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in NetEase by 753.4% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,371,000 after purchasing an additional 100,730 shares during the last quarter. 47.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. Macquarie started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of NetEase from $305.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.96.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $346.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $326.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $286.77. NetEase Inc has a 52-week low of $209.01 and a 52-week high of $352.00.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The technology company reported $13.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $11.47. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 37.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetEase Inc will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

