MAI Capital Management Lowers Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

MAI Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 53,331,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,478,841,000 after purchasing an additional 813,747 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,509,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,519 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 27,285,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,268,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,855 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,603,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,953,000 after acquiring an additional 195,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,456,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,131,000 after acquiring an additional 15,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of TSM opened at $58.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a 1-year low of $37.18 and a 1-year high of $60.64.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.86 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

