MAI Capital Management Reduces Holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

MAI Capital Management reduced its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on stock opened at $160.06 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $143.12 and a fifty-two week high of $174.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Iain Boyd sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.63, for a total value of $3,583,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,670 shares of company stock valued at $8,099,674 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.60.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

