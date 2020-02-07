MAI Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

MAI Capital Management lowered its position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in IDEX were worth $958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in IDEX by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 293,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,417,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654 shares during the last quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in IDEX by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in IDEX by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in IDEX by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,754,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334 shares during the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IEX opened at $171.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.93. IDEX Co. has a 12-month low of $136.24 and a 12-month high of $176.70.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $606.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

Several equities analysts have commented on IEX shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.22.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 14,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $2,420,403.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,623.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel J. Salliotte sold 23,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total transaction of $3,853,344.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,358 shares in the company, valued at $4,906,459.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,893 shares of company stock worth $7,767,698. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

