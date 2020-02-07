Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 25th.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,992. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a market capitalization of $184.20 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.90.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,776,000. JCSD Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 272,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,743,000 after buying an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

About Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

