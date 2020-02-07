Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $180.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.13 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 42.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Malibu Boats stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.07. 401,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,756. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $24.79 and a 52-week high of $51.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $896.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells recreational powerboats. The company offers performance sport boats under the Malibu and Axis brand names; and sterndrives and outboard boats under the Cobalt brand name. Its boats are used for water sports, including water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

